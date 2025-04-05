Webus International Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WETO) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 8th

Webus International’s (NASDAQ:WETO – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 8th. Webus International had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 27th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Webus International’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Webus International Stock Performance

Shares of WETO stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Webus International has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

Webus International Company Profile

Webus International Ltd. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of mobility solutions with artificial intelligence augmented online support and itinerary management support. The firm offers commute shuttle, customized chartered bus, packaged tour, and other services to customers. The company was founded on February 10, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

