Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,944 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $363,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.
VOE opened at $145.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.48 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
