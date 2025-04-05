Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284,437 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 123,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.76% of EOG Resources worth $525,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 93.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 28.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 271,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,370,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,004.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 729 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.20 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

