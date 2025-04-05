WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $141.30 and last traded at $143.20, with a volume of 1374916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

