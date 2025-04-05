Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.33 and last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 9690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.12.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance, low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. The company segment includes Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the OEM segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.