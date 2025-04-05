Whole Earth Brands (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.05. 5,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 3.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
