Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $295.79 and last traded at $310.12, with a volume of 22442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.49.

Winmark Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.74.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

