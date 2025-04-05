Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 25,920,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 28,461,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £658,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
