Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 25,920,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 28,461,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.29. The company has a market cap of £658,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.