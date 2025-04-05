Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of XMTR opened at $19.98 on Monday. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,762. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Miln sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $192,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,304.90. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,256 shares of company stock worth $2,075,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,078,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

