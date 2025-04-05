Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 price target on Yorkton Equity Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

