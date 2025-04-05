Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 price target on Yorkton Equity Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.
