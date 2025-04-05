Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 247.75 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.24), with a volume of 319056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.59).
Zotefoams Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 286.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 330.72. The company has a market cap of £119.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07.
Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Zotefoams had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.42%.
Zotefoams Increases Dividend
About Zotefoams
Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.
