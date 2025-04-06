10,500 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 299,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 157,561 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 549,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

