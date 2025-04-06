10,513 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,625 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,573 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,856,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,780,000 after purchasing an additional 125,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,139,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

