17,609 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.18 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.