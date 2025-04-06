2,000 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.