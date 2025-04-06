2Xideas AG Acquires 222 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

2Xideas AG lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,027.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Intuit by 58.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 281,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,661,000 after buying an additional 103,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $561.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $595.64 and its 200 day moving average is $620.79. The company has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,300 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.42, for a total transaction of $814,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $403,414.48. The trade was a 66.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,673 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

