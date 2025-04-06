2Xideas AG Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

2Xideas AG lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,527,000 after buying an additional 538,990 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $148,208,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 732.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after acquiring an additional 125,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after acquiring an additional 102,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $326.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.60 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.