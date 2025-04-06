418 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Hurley Capital LLC

Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Centene by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Centene by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $62.13 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.