484,876 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 484,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Constellium as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Constellium by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE CSTM opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.64. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

