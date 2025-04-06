50,000 Shares in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Acquired by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Eastman Kodak as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KODK opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.24.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

