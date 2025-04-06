AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,530 ($19.73) and last traded at GBX 1,575 ($20.31), with a volume of 50795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700 ($21.92).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
AB Dynamics Stock Performance
AB Dynamics Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $2.33. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.
About AB Dynamics
AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.
