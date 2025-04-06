Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Darden Wealth Group Inc

Darden Wealth Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.9% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,867,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $165,952,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after purchasing an additional 835,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. DZ Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

