Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $83,769.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $83,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,346,173.73. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average of $133.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $166.74.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,514,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,647,000 after buying an additional 331,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 558,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $433,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.