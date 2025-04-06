Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Shares Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. 793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Alaska Power & Telephone Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $68.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services.

