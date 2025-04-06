Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.9% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 247.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $451.58 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

