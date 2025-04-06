Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) versus Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Critical Survey

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Alexander’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alexander’s $226.37 million 4.55 $43.44 million $8.46 23.82

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Horizon Group Properties and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $125.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.96%. Given Alexander’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Alexander’s 19.19% 21.45% 3.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Horizon Group Properties on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO). We have five properties in New York City.

