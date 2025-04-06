AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWFGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 713615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

