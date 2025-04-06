AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 713615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

