AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 713615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
