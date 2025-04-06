Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 201,068 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,068 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $41,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after buying an additional 4,289,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,971 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,169,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3189 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

