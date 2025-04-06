Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,144,620 Shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 8.33% of VersaBank worth $37,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VersaBank in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in VersaBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of VersaBank by 554.2% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 281,900 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VersaBank Trading Down 4.6 %
VersaBank stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.
VersaBank Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VBNK shares. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $10.40 price target on VersaBank in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VersaBank in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on VersaBank
VersaBank Profile
VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VersaBank
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.