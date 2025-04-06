AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Shares Up 11.4% – Still a Buy?

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 4,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 20,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

