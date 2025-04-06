Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.62 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 409266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Andersons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $772,992. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Andersons by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

