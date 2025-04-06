Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 872,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $11,866,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,888,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:PAPR opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $616.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

