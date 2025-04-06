Aristides Capital LLC Buys 11,040 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 128.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,421,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 589,100 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,566,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,528,000 after purchasing an additional 575,494 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,151,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of FALN stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $27.43.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.