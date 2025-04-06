Aristides Capital LLC Buys 11,040 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 128.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,421,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 589,100 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,566,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,528,000 after purchasing an additional 575,494 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,151,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.