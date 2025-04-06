Aristides Capital LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

