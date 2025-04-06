Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,400 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 56.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in ASML by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in ASML by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $605.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $597.69 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $716.73 and a 200-day moving average of $726.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

