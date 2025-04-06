Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.24 and last traded at $69.19, with a volume of 17109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.89.

Arkema Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

