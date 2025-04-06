Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys New Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $18,242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

