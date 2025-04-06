Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $2.11 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 235.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for about 0.8% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after buying an additional 589,553 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lennar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,769,000 after acquiring an additional 515,378 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,696,000 after purchasing an additional 397,492 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 514,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Lennar by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 396,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,042,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 2.3 %

LEN opened at $110.87 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.63.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.07.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

