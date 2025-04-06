Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 7,051 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,511,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 135,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,422,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.12.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -76.92%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

