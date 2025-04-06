Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atika Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,676 shares of company stock worth $273,515,672. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $855.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $366.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $970.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.