Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

Atlantic American Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is -9.09%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

