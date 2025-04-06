Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $334.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $331.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.