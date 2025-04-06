Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

In other news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. This represents a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

