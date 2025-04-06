Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,716,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,843,000 after buying an additional 19,115,413 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,970,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,865 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,163 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,633,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 310,617 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

