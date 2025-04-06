Aviva PLC Has $40.99 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,946 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $40,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.80.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 8.4 %

NYSE COF opened at $150.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day moving average of $178.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.