Aviva PLC Sells 18,041 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,041 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $42,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

