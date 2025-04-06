Aviva PLC Sells 285,310 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285,310 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Copart worth $46,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,548,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 914,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,496,000 after buying an additional 397,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

