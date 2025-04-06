Aviva PLC Sells 498,112 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,112 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $55,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after buying an additional 3,907,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $240,236,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 943.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 389.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,993,175 shares of company stock valued at $253,549,610 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

