B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells C$433,467.33 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 103,949 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$433,467.33.
Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,496 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$333,009.60.
B2Gold Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.94.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
